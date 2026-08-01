If the Tata Group (founded in 1868) was considered to be one company, it would be a global giant with revenues over $185 billion.
If the Tata Group (founded in 1868) was considered to be one company, it would be a global giant with revenues over $185 billion.
As per the group’s FY26 annual report, the 26 publicly listed Tata firms had a combined market capitalisation of $227 billion as of 31 March 2026.
As per the group’s FY26 annual report, the 26 publicly listed Tata firms had a combined market capitalisation of $227 billion as of 31 March 2026.
Without a doubt, it’s one of the world’s oldest, largest, and most successful business conglomerates.
It’s also one of the most diversified conglomerates, operating in sectors like technology, automotive, steel, consumer & retail, chemicals, infrastructure, energy, financial services, aerospace & defence, tourism, telecom & media, and trading & investment.
In the last few years, group has started new businesses in electronics, semiconductors, aviation, omni-channel retail, telecom network equipment, and battery manufacturing.
The Tatas have a presence in over 100 countries across 6 continents, serving around 900 million customers. It’s also one of the world’s biggest private sector employers with over 1 million employees.
So, what are the big plans of the Tata Group?
About Tata Sons
Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of various Tata Companies and owner of the ‘Tata’ brand.
Its mission, as stated by the company, is, ‘To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust.’
At the end of FY26, it had 343 subsidiaries and together with its subsidiaries, had 38 associates and 32 joint ventures, engaged in diversified businesses around the world.
What the annual report says about FY26
Broadly, Tata Sons has used balanced language in its annual report to describe the year gone by…
‘The world today is being reshaped by geopolitical realignments, supply chain diversification, energy transition, rapid advances in artificial intelligence and increasing climate-related disruptions.
In this environment, businesses are focusing on building resilience, enhancing productivity, and making decisions grounded in trust and long-term value creation.
For the Tata Group, FY26 was a strong year overall in terms of financial performance. Performance across individual companies varied, reflecting the differing impact of external factors, including energy price volatility, on specific sectors.’
Market listing speculation
Tata Sons is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a core investment company (CIC).
Back in FY24, it applied to the RBI for voluntary surrender of the certificate of registration as a CIC and to continue as an ‘unregistered CIC’.
Media reports have suggested that the reason for the same was that Tata Sons did not want to list on the stock exchanges. Under the RBI’s rules, a CIC has to mandatorily list on the exchanges.
The annual report says that its application is under consideration by the RBI.
The latest developments on this front, as reported in the media, suggest that the RBI may not approve its application to unregister as a CIC, thus leaving it with no choice but to list on the stock exchanges.
However, the annual report does not mention any such development.
Outlook for FY27 and beyond
The annual report suggests that to drive future growth, the group has seeded various companies to take advantage of megatrends.
As per Tata Sons…
‘The next industrial revolution is being designed and built right now, and its building blocks are silicon, connectivity, energy and security.’
Here are the focus areas of the Tata Group.
Tata Electronics
‘A nation that cannot make its own semiconductors will always depend on others for the most fundamental input of the modern economy.
These are among the most complex manufacturing endeavours humanity has attempted, and they demand patient capital, global partnerships, thousands of highly trained engineers, and years of disciplined execution.’
The Tata Sons annual report says that Tata Electronics is on track to become the first integrated Indian company across the electronics value chain.
It will develop advanced packaging, indigenous electronics, semiconductor solutions, and capabilities in semiconductor materials.
Over the last four years, the company has become the fourth-largest Tata Group company by revenue, reporting ₹1,310.82 bn in FY26. It has also achieved breakeven at the operating level.
Tata Electronics is currently constructing India’s first high-volume fab in Gujarat. It has also packaged India’s first indigenous microprocessor.
Tata Digital (Big Basket, Croma, 1mg, Tata Neu)
As per Tata Sons, the Indian e-commerce market has shifted towards quick commerce and BigBasket is adapting to this reality.
In FY26, Tata Digital reported a loss of ₹49.74 bn. The company is in the middle of a massive scale up. Thus, sustained profitability could take some time.
As per the annual report, Tata Digital scaled to a gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹465.15 bn within four years of launch.
Croma has a GMV of ₹255.39 bn, Tata 1mg is India’s top-ranked e-pharma and e-diagnostics company, and the Tata Neu card is one of India’s largest co-branded credit cards.
Telecom Network Equipment (TCS and Tejas Networks)
As per the Tata Sons annual report, TCS and Tejas Networks delivered one of the world’s largest and India’s first indigenously designed 4G/5G network.
This milestone makes India only the fifth country globally to indigenously design, develop and commercialise an industry-standard 4G/5G mobility stack.
Looking ahead, Tejas Networks is investing in 6G and AI to stay at the forefront of technological innovation and standards development.
Aviation (Air India)
Tata Sons says that India deserves a world class carrier but rebuilding Air India will be a long journey, measured in years not quarters.
The transformation of Air India will involve fleet renewal, training, service transformation, and network expansion. The annual report says that the process could take 5-10 years.
This is because of years-long supply chain disruptions in key components, the need to overhaul legacy systems, culture and fleet, and the creation of a large cadre of technical and airline professionals.
Energy Transition (Agratas)
This is a key component of the group’s long term growth strategy.
The goal is to design, develop, and manufacture high-quality, high-performance, sustainable batteries for electric mobility and energy storage.
Agratas is focussed on developing resilience in supply chains for process equipment and critical minerals, while building its own cell technology IP.
The company is building two gigafactories at Sanand in Gujarat and Somerset in the UK.
Defence and Advanced Manufacturing
The group has made major strides in this sector. The C-295 program with Airbus is manufacturing transport aircraft in Vadodara. For the first time in India, a private company is building military aircraft.
Group companies are making fuselages, combat vehicles, radars, UAVs & drones, rocket launch systems, helicopters, and precision systems.
Risks Faced by the Group
Tata Sons has highlighted some major risks in its annual report. These are:
- Geopolitical uncertainty
- Commodity prices
- Technological changes
- Cost and efficiency management
- Need to adapt and pivot based on technological and customer behaviour
- Attracting top talent
- Supply chain risks
- Cybersecurity
These are risks that investors in any Tata group company should consider.
Conclusion
The group has ambitious long-term goals and is undoubtedly working towards the same.
However, investing in specific Tata Group stocks should be considered based on the fundamentals and valuations of that company.
The group umbrella should be an added bonus, not the main reason to invest in any Tata stock.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com