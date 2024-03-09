Tata Sons considers options to stick to RBI's upper limit norms for NBFCs, listing unlikely in near-term: Report
Tata Sons is currently weighing options to adhere to the central bank's limit set for NBFCs, according to reports
Tata Sons is considering various options to adhere to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandates regarding upper-tier Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), according to a report by CNBC-TV18. According to RBI regulations, any upper-layer NBFC is mandated to list its shares within three years, with Tata Sons expected to adhere to this directive by September 2025.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started