Tata Sons is considering various options to adhere to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandates regarding upper-tier Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), according to a report by CNBC-TV18. According to RBI regulations, any upper-layer NBFC is mandated to list its shares within three years, with Tata Sons expected to adhere to this directive by September 2025.

However, the conglomerate's listing appears increasingly improbable, said the report. Tata Sons is contemplating the possibility of hiving off Tata Capital and reducing its debt amount to ensure compliance, added the report.

More to come

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!