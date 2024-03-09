Hello User
Tata Sons considers options to stick to RBI's upper limit norms for NBFCs, listing unlikely in near-term: Report

Tata Sons considers options to stick to RBI's upper limit norms for NBFCs, listing unlikely in near-term: Report

Written By Nikita Prasad

  • Tata Sons is currently weighing options to adhere to the central bank's limit set for NBFCs, according to reports

Tata Trusts, the philanthropic trusts endowed by members of the Tata family, hold 66% of the equity capital of Tata Sons. Photo: Bloomberg

Tata Sons is considering various options to adhere to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) mandates regarding upper-tier Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), according to a report by CNBC-TV18. According to RBI regulations, any upper-layer NBFC is mandated to list its shares within three years, with Tata Sons expected to adhere to this directive by September 2025.

However, the conglomerate's listing appears increasingly improbable, said the report. Tata Sons is contemplating the possibility of hiving off Tata Capital and reducing its debt amount to ensure compliance, added the report.

More to come

