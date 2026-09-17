Tata Sons Listing: 1.77 crore shareholders of Tata Group companies to benefit — Here is how, InGovern explains

The potential listing of Tata Sons could have implications well beyond the holding company itself. Around 1.77 crore shareholders of listed Tata group companies could directly or indirectly benefit from greater transparency and price discovery at the group’s holding company.

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According to advisory firm InGovern, the sheer size of the public investor base linked to Tata Sons’ decisions makes it difficult for the holding company to remain private. In its report, the firm said a listing could provide greater transparency and enable price discovery for Tata Sons, while also benefiting the large shareholder base across Tata Group’s listed entities.

The listing debate has gained renewed attention following the Reserve Bank of India’s reported rejection of Tata Sons’ application to deregister as a core investment company. The development has brought the issue back into focus ahead of the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for September 17.

The board of directors of Tata Sons will meet on Thursday to discuss ways to comply with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandatory listing directives. The RBI's refusal to relax listing rules for Tata Group's holding company has turned what was meant to be a routine board meeting into a high-stakes discussion on the way forward.

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Tata group companies hold nearly 12% in Tata Sons According to InGovern’s analysis, seven listed Tata group companies together own 48,241 shares in Tata Sons, representing about 11.92% of the holding company. Tata Steel and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles each hold 12,375 shares, equivalent to 3.06% of Tata Sons.

Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals holds 10,237 shares, or 2.53%, while Tata Power owns 6,673 shares, translating into a 1.65% stake. Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has 4,500 shares, or 1.11%, in Tata Sons.

Furthermore, Tata Consumer Products owns 1,755 shares, representing 0.43%, while Tata Investment Corporation holds 326 shares, equivalent to 0.08% of Tata Sons. Together, these stakes account for approximately 11.92% of the holding company.

The shareholder base connected to these listed companies is substantial. Tata Steel has around 51.80 lakh shareholders, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has approximately 62.15 lakh shareholders. Tata Chemicals has 6.37 lakh shareholders and Tata Power has 39.96 lakh.

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Indian Hotels Company has around 6.39 lakh shareholders, Tata Consumer Products has 7.90 lakh and Tata Investment Corporation has 2.42 lakh shareholders. InGovern’s tally puts the cumulative shareholder base across these listed entities at around 1.77 crore.

Source: InGovern

InGovern further pointed to the scale of the listed Tata ecosystem sitting above these Tata Sons holdings. The listed Tata Group entities collectively account for over approximately ₹25 lakh crore in market capitalisation, giving them a significant presence in major Indian benchmark indices including the Nifty 50 and the Sensex.

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“Collectively, the listed Tata Group entities account for over ~25 lakh crore in market capitalisation, representing a significant weight within key Indian benchmark indices such as the Nifty 50 and the Sensex,” InGovern said.

The significance of Tata Sons therefore extends beyond its role as the holding company for the broader Tata Group. Decisions taken at Tata Sons can have a bearing on several listed businesses in which millions of public investors hold shares.

Why Tata Sons listing matters for 1.77 crore shareholders InGovern argued that a company with such a wide influence across the listed market should be subject to the same governance and transparency expectations that apply to systemically important conglomerates.

The proxy advisory firm said Tata Sons’ position and influence make greater transparency particularly relevant for public shareholders who are indirectly exposed to the holding company through their investments in listed Tata companies.

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“A holding company of that influence cannot reasonably remain outside the governance and transparency expectations applied to systemically important conglomerates,” InGovern said, arguing that the structure of Tata Sons should be viewed in the context of its wide impact across the group.

The firm said a Tata Sons listing would therefore provide the market with greater visibility into the holding company and create a mechanism for price discovery. Its argument is that the benefits would not be limited to investors who may directly buy Tata Sons shares after a listing, but could also extend to the much larger shareholder base holding shares of the group’s listed companies.

InGovern’s conclusion was direct: “Listing Tata Sons in the stock markets is the right thing to do.”

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The advisory firm also stressed that the future structure of Tata Sons should take into account the interests of all stakeholders connected to the group. These include shareholders of listed and unlisted Tata companies, employees, lenders, strategic partners and new businesses.

“Tata Sons’ decisions affect listed and unlisted companies, public shareholders, employees, lenders, strategic partners and new businesses. The interests of all these stakeholders should therefore be considered in determining the company’s future structure,” InGovern said.

With the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for September 17, the listing issue remains closely watched.

For the roughly 1.77 crore shareholders associated with the listed Tata companies that hold stakes in Tata Sons, InGovern’s argument is that any move towards a listing could improve transparency and price discovery at the holding-company level, while bringing greater visibility to decisions that affect a large and widely held listed ecosystem.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.