The deadline for Tata Sons to list ends in under 24 hours. What happens next?
Summary
With RBI’s deadline for upper-layer NBFCs expiring, Tata Sons faces a defining moment—list on the bourses or find a way to remain private.
Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company in September 2022 by the Reserve Bank of India. The operating company of the Tata Group was required to be listed on the stock exchanges by September 2025, unless it obtained an exemption.
