Tata Sons Listing: Even a shareholder having just one Tata Sons share may become a crorepati — Here's how

Tata Sons latest news: Following the board meeting of Tata Sons Private Limited, which approved going public, market observers are busy calculating the various shareholders and their expected income. According to the Tata Sons shareholding, the total number of Tata Sons shares is approximately 4.04 lakh.
Sir Dorabji Tata Trust is the biggest shareholder of Tata Sons. It holds 1,13,067 Tata Sons shares, which account for around 27.98% of the total share capital of the Tata Group's holding company. Sir Rata Tata Trust is the second-largest shareholder with 95,211 Tata Sons shares, representing 23.56% of the company's total share capital. In the individual capacity, Jimmy Naval Tata is the biggest shareholder with 3,262. which is 0.81% of the company's total share capital.
Speaking on Tata Sons' valuations, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Though it is difficult to give an exact Tata Sons valuation, reports suggest that it may come around ₹12 lakh crore. If we take from the current shareholding structure, around 4.04 lakh Tata Sons shares are expected to hit the Indian secondary market after the due course of action.”
Taking a cue from the Tata Sons Valuations and the number of Tata Sons shares set to list on Indian indices, the price of one Tata Sons share comes to around ₹2.97 crore [( ₹12,00,000 crore / 4,04,000) = ₹2.97 crore].
So, if Tata Sons shares are listed on Indian bourses, even a single Tata Sons shareholder would become a crorepati.
Looking at the shareholding pattern of Tata Sons, Jimmy Naval Tata holds the largest number of Tata Sons shares in his individual capacity. Jimmy Naval Tata owns 3,262 Tata Sons shares, which means after Tata Sons listing, the absolute value of 3,262 Tata Sons shares would turn into ₹9,688 crore (3262 x ₹2.97 crore).
Likewise, the absolute value of Noel Tata's 2,055 Tata Sons shares would turn into over ₹6,100 crore.
Simone Tata's 2,011 Tata Sons shares would turn into ₹5,972 crore, and Jimmy Tata's 157 Tata Sons shares would turn into more than ₹466 crore.
The absolute value of Piloo Tata's 487 Tata Sons shares would amount to nearly ₹1,446 crore.
Similarly, Ratan Tata's 3,368 Tata Sons shares would turn into over ₹10,000 crore.
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