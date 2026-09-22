Tata Sons listing: How will it impact the Tata Group shareholders?

Tata Sons share listing news: Once the board of directors of Tata Sons Private Limited agreed to go public, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) directive, market observers have been busy calculating the impact of the Tata Sons listing on its shareholders. Looking at the full list of Tata Sons shareholders, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust holds the largest stake, at around 27.98%, followed by Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons.
Among Tata Group companies, Tata Motors holds a 3.06% stake in the Tata Group holding company, Tata Chemicals holds 2.53%, Indian Hotels Company holds 1.11%, and Tata Power holds 1.65%.
Speaking on the Tata Sons valuations, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Tata Sons valuations would fall around ₹12 lakh crore to 12.50 lakh crore, and the total number of shares that are currently under the RBI's lens for listing is around 4.04 lakh. So, one Tata Sons share price in the pre-listing phase falls around ₹3 crore.”
Taking a cue from the above valuations of Tata Sons, the absolute value of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust shareholding would be ₹3,39,201 crore ( ₹3 crore x 1,13,067).
The shareholding of Sir Rata Tata Trust, which owns 95,211 Tata Sons shares, is expected to amount to ₹2,85,633 crore ( ₹3 crore x 95,211).
Shareholding of Tata Social Welfare Trust, which holds 15,075 Tata Sons shares, may amount to ₹45,225 crore. The shareholding of Tata Education Trust would remain the same, as it also holds the same number of Tata Sons shares.
JRD Tata Trust owns 16,200 shares of Tata Sons. So, the shareholding of JRD Tata Trust would amount to ₹48,600 crore.
Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns 18.36% stake in Tata Sons through its subsidiary companies. Shapoorji Pallonji Group owns a 9.18% stake, or 37,120 Tata Sons shares, each held in the names of Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corp.
After theTata Sons share listing, the shareholding of Shapoorji Pallonji Group via Cyrus Investments and Sterling Investment Corp would amount to ₹2,22,720 crore ( ₹1,11,360 crore each).
Shapoorji Mistry owns 108 shares of Tata Sons Private Limited in an individual capacity, which are expected to be worth ₹354 crore post-Tata Sons listing.
The shareholding of Jimmy Naval Tata, who holds 3,262 shares in Tata Sons, is expected to be worth ₹9,786 crore.
Noel Tata holds 2,055 shares of Tata Sons, valued at ₹6,165 crore, whereas Simone Tata's 2,011 Tata Sons shares are worth ₹6,033 crore.
As mentioned above, some Tata Group companies have exposure to Tata Sons Private Limited, including Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and IHC.
Tata Motors holds 12,375 shares of Tata Sons, valued at ₹37,125 crore.
Tata Chemicals owns 10,237 Tata Sons shares, which is expected to be of ₹30,7112 crore.
Tata Power owns 6,673 shares of Tata Power, which may amount to ₹20,019 crore.
Likewise, IHC holds 4500 shares of Tata Sons, which may amount to ₹13,500 crore.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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