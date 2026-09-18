Tata Sons listing: Tata Chemicals vs Tata Steel vs Tata Power — Which Tata Group stocks may benefit most? Experts decode

Tata Sons Listing: After the board of directors gave the nod to go public on Thursday, some Tata Group stocks have become highly volatile. Highly volatile Tata Group stocks include Tata Chemicals, Tata Steel, Tata Motors PV, and Tata Power. After rising over 6% on Thursday, the Tata Chemicals share price is down over 10% today. Tata Steel's share price surged on Thursday, but the stock is down by a whisker today. Similarly, shares of Tata Power, Tata Motors PV, and others have been trading highly volatile since Thursday.

According to stock market experts, Tata Group stocks are trading in a volatile manner due to two major developments: the 5-year extension of Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and the Tata Sons board's agreement to go public following RBI directives. They said that a 5-year extension of the outgoing Chairman is sentimental, but Tata Sons' listing is fundamental. It will impact those Tata Group companies with exposure to Tata Sons.

Tata Sons Listing | Beneficiary Tata Group stocks Highlighting the reason for volatility in the Tata Group stocks for the last two straight sessions, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Tata Group stocks are reacting to two major developments post-board meet of Tata Sons on Thursday. Those two major reasons are a 5-year extension of Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and the Tata Sons board agreeing to RBI's directives and listing Tata Sons on the Indian stock market.”

However, Gorakshkar maintained that not all Tata Group stocks will benefit from the Tata Sons listing. He said that only seven Tata Group stocks would benefit from Tata Sons' listing: Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors PV, Tata Steel, Indian Hotels Company, Tata Consumer Products, and Tata Investment Corporation. He said that Tata Steel and Tata Motors PV hold 3.06% stake in Tata Sons, respectively. Tata Chemicals holds a 2.53% stake, and Tata Power holds a 1.65% stake in Tata Sons. IHC holds around 1.11%, while the remaining two hold less than 0.50%.

Tata Sons listing | Impact on seven Tata group stocks On how these shareholdings would translate into monetary benefit for these seven Tata Group companies, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said, “Tata Sons listing would most directly reprice Tata Steel, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Chemicals by turning their long-held, illiquid stakes into assets with a transparent market value.”

"At an assumed ₹10 lakh crore Tata Sons valuation, Tata Steel’s and Tata Motors PV’s ~3.06% stakes are each worth about ₹30,600 crore—roughly 13% of Tata Steel’s market capitalisation and around 30% of Tata Motors PV’s. Tata Chemicals’ ~2.53% stake is valued at approximately ₹25,300 crore, which exceeds its own market cap of ~ ₹15,600 crore. This means the holding alone could theoretically exceed the market-assigned equity value of Tata Chemicals.

“Once Tata Sons trades publicly, these stakes would be marked to an observable price, allowing investors to add the look-through value to each company’s sum-of-the-parts or NAV calculation. That adjustment alone could drive a material re-rating, especially for Tata Chemicals, where the stake is the largest relative to the firm’s size,” said Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart.

Tata Steel and Tata Motors PV would also see a meaningful lift in perceived asset value, potentially narrowing any conglomerate or holding-company discount embedded in their current multiples.