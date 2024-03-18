Tata Sons to sell 23.4 million TCS shares worth ₹9,000 crore in block deal
Tata Sons to sell 2.34 crore shares of TCS worth ₹9,000-crore via block deal: Report
Tata Sons, the parent company of India's leading software services exporter, is looking to sell 23.4 million shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, in block deals at a price of ₹4,001 per share, amounting to approximately ₹9,300 crore, according to a report by Bloomberg.
