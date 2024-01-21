Tata Steel approves allotment of 8.65 crore shares to eligible shareholders of TCIL
The approval comes days after the merger between Tata Steel and Tinplate Company of India became operative on 15 January
Tata Steel on Sunday announced that the board of the company has approved the allotment of 8.65 crore shares to eligible shareholders of Tinplate Company of India as of the record date of 19 January. The approval comes days after the merger between Tata Steel and Tinplate Company of India became operative on 15 January.
