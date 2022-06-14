Tata Steel associate stock hits upper circuit on fourth day in a row2 min read . Updated: 14 Jun 2022, 01:50 PM IST
- Tata Steel associate stock has been ascending continuously after making a close of ₹111.90 on NSE on 12th May 2022
Stock market today: After the newsbreak of Tata Steel investing ₹165 crore in its associate company TRF, bulls are highly bullish on TRF shares. As a result, this Tata Steel associate share has been hitting upper circuit for last four trade sessions, logging more than 21 per cent rise in last one week. TRF share price today opened upside at ₹163.35 and hit upper circuit within minutes of market opening.