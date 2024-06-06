Tata Steel confirms report on potential $3.26 billion Dutch government's support for IJmuiden factory; stocks rise 2.07%
Tata Steel confirmed reports of potential $3.26 billion Dutch support for its IJmuiden factory's green transformation. Discussions with the Dutch government are ongoing, and a detailed negotiation process is expected to take months. Tata Steel's stock was up over 2 per cent.
Tata Steel Limited issued a clarification on June 6 regarding recent news articles suggesting that the Netherlands may provide up to $3.26 billion (€3 billion) to support the green transformation of its IJmuiden factory.
