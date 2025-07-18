Tata Steel declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details here

Tata Steel, the flagship steel-making entity of the Tata Group, is set to declare its financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY26) on Saturday, July 20, 2025. The date was confirmed through a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges. The board will meet to review and approve both the unaudited consolidated and audited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The upcoming quarterly results will be closely tracked by investors, especially after a reasonably solid performance in the fourth quarter of FY25 and amid the evolving dynamics of the steel sector both in India and globally.

Q4FY25 Snapshot In the January–March 2025 period, Tata Steel posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,201 crore, more than doubling from ₹554.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. This improvement was largely driven by reduced input costs, particularly coking coal, and stronger sales volumes. The sequential profit growth was also notable, with the company reporting ₹295.49 crore in Q3FY25.

Supporting the profit surge were a rise in other income and a reduction in exceptional losses. Other income for Q4FY25 stood at ₹461 crore, significantly higher than ₹175.9 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, exceptional losses were pared down to ₹388.6 crore from ₹594.5 crore in Q4FY24.

Operationally, the company maintained stability. EBITDA came in at ₹6,559.2 crore—broadly in line with street expectations pegged around ₹6,437 crore. Though marginally below ₹6,601 crore recorded in Q4FY24, the EBITDA margin saw a year-on-year improvement to 11.7 percent from 11.2 percent.

Stock Performance Trends Despite the Q4 boost, Tata Steel's stock has been relatively tepid in the last one year, with a decline of over 4 percent. In July so far (mid-month), the stock has managed a 1.7 percent uptick, recovering from a 1 percent dip in June. May had seen strong gains of 15 percent, while April witnessed a 9 percent correction. Earlier in 2025, the stock had gained 12.4 percent in March and 1.9 percent in February, though January brought a 2.5 percent fall.