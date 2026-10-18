Tata Steel declares Q2 results 2026 date: EBITDA may decline QoQ; share price target, stop-loss and outlook in focus

Tata Steel shares | Stock to buy | Q2 Results 2026: Tata Group's flagship metal company has declared the board meeting date on 27 October to announce Q2 results 2026. The company made the board meeting date public through an exchange filing on Friday. The Tata Steel board will consider and approve both Q2FY27 and H1FY27 earnings during the board meeting scheduled on the Q2 results date.

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Tata Steel Q2 results 2026 details Tata Steel declared the Q2 results 2026 date in an exchange filing on Friday, saying, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited (‘Company’) will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, inter alia, to consider and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.”

Tata Steel Q2 results 2026 | What market estimates Highlighting the key factors that the market would track after the announcement of Tata Steel Q2 results 2026, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, said, “In Tata Steel's Q2 results 2026, the key factors market participants are likely to track are Indian steel demand, domestic steel prices, European operations, raw-material costs and the company’s operating margins.” However, he said that Tata Steel is expected to outperform its peers due to the better margin resilience in the September 2026 quarter.

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Tata Steel also figures in Nuvama's Q2FY27 metal picks. Based on its Q2 FY27 estimates, Nuvama identifies Coal India and Tata Steel as outperformers, backed by stronger volume growth, e-auction realisations and relatively better margin resilience.

The brokerage expects Tata Steel to also outperform its peers. Its relatively higher exposure to flat steel is likely to limit the impact of the decline in long steel prices, with blended realisation expected to fall by only around ₹500 to ₹600 per tonne QoQ. Tata Steel's EBITDA per tonne is estimated to decline by around ₹610 per tonne, the lowest decline among the steel companies covered by Nuvama.

Nuvama also expects Tata Steel Europe to turn EBITDA-positive, at around $7 per tonne in Q2 from a loss of $17 per tonne in Q1, helped by higher prices and lower costs in the Netherlands. This improvement is likely to be partly offset by higher losses in the UK.

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Tata Steel share price target Tata Steel shares finished lower at ₹175.50 per share on Friday. Tata Steel's share price has corrected over 5% in one month, more than 17% in six months, and around 3.50% in YTD. However, the Tata Group stock has delivered around a 2% return over the past year.

Decoding the technical chart of Tata Steel shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “Tata Steel shares are looking weak on the technical chart, but a trend reversal is visible around the current support zone of ₹172 to ₹170 per share. The stock is facing a hurdle in the ₹180 to ₹181 band. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect the Tata Steel share price to touch the upside target of ₹196 apiece.”

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Ojha said that existing Tata Steel shareholders should hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹168 for the upside target of ₹196. He said that fresh investors can also buy Tata Steel stock at around ₹175, with a short-term target of ₹196, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹168.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).