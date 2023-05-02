Tata Steel earns consolidated PAT of ₹1,566 cr in Q4, beats estimates; recommends 360% dividend4 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Tata Steel posted a strong PAT of ₹1,566 crore on a consolidated basis in Q4FY23, against a huge losses that was recorded in Q3 of the same fiscal. The board has recommended 360% dividend for shareholders.
Tata Group's steel flagship company, Tata Steel surpassed the street's expectations in the fourth quarter of FY23 by posting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,566.24 crore against a huge loss of ₹2,501.95 crore in Q3 of the same fiscal. The company's board recommended a dividend of 360% on Tuesday for its shareholders and has announced the record date for the same.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×