Tata Steel, Hindalco among 4 metal stocks to 'Buy'; this one to 'Sell'. Brokerage's top picks2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 09:07 AM IST
- Ambit's preference order among Buys for metal stocks - Tata Steel>Hindalco>JSW Steel>NMDC
China’s Central Economic Working Conference, one of the most important events for metals, appears to advocate neutral policy stance for 2023. Post easing cycle in 2020 and tightening in 2021, China is likely to maintain neutral policy bias for second consecutive year (2022 and 2023), as per brokerage and research firm Ambit.
