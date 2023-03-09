Tata Steel, Hindalco: Jefferies sees buying opportunity after metal stocks' recent underperformance1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 01:35 PM IST
- Jefferies' top metal stock pick is Tata Steel, followed by Hindalco
Indian metal stocks have underperformed most global peers CYTD (year-to-date), and global brokerage Jefferies sees this as a buying opportunity and its top stock buy in the sector is Tata Steel, followed by Hindalco.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×