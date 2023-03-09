“While the overseas businesses of Tata Steel (Tata Steel Europe) and Hindalco (Novelis) disappointed in December Quarter results, stock underperformance to global peers with similar underlying exposures appears too harsh. For TATA in particular, the European business (TSE) contributes just Rs11/sh of EV to our price target of ₹145. We see the recent underperformance as a buying opportunity in Indian metals; our top pick is TATA, followed by HNDL," it suggested.

