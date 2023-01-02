Tata Steel, Hindalco stocks upgraded to 'Buy' as Jefferies turns positive on Indian metals2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 09:07 AM IST
- After almost a year of cautious view, global brokerage Jefferies has turned positive on India metals
After almost a year of cautious view, global brokerage Jefferies said it has turned positive on India metals. China has started to ease Covid policy and support its ailing property sector. The brokerage believes the worst-margin quarter for Indian steel, and the big chunk of earnings cuts for Tata Steel/Hindalcoare behind.
