The brokerage turned cautious on Indian steel in January 2022, as it believed the earnings cycle was inflection-down while market was too optimistic on a China stimulus. It finds the landscape flipped now with China policies turning supportive and the big earnings cut for TATA/HNDL behind. Jefferies believes a sequential improvement in quarterly EBITDA trend for Tata Steel/Hindalco in 2023 will help drive stock performance.

