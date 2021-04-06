Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Steel hits 1 trln in market capitalisation

Tata Steel hits 1 trln in market capitalisation

Premium
The US’s duties on steel and aluminium violated global trade rules, says India. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Media reports suggest local authorities in Tangshan, China, have imposed a fresh set of production curbs on steel value chain until the end of calendar year 2021 to curb air pollution

MUMBAI: Tata Steel Ltd on Tuesday touched Rs1 trillion in market capitalisation, with the stock hitting a record high.

MUMBAI: Tata Steel Ltd on Tuesday touched Rs1 trillion in market capitalisation, with the stock hitting a record high.

Shares hit a record high of Rs882.30 in early deals, pushing the market cap to Rs1.05 trillion. At 10am, the scrip traded at Rs875.65 apiece on the BSE, up 1% from its previous close.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Shares hit a record high of Rs882.30 in early deals, pushing the market cap to Rs1.05 trillion. At 10am, the scrip traded at Rs875.65 apiece on the BSE, up 1% from its previous close.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Tata Steel is the fourth company of the Tata group of companies to have hit Rs1 trillion market cap.

Metal stocks traded higher on Tuesday, with JSW Steel, SAIL, JSPL rising 1.5-2.3%.

"The metals and mining sector has seen a significant pricing uptrend as Chinese data has improved and weakened the dollar. This trend is likely to persist in the medium term and metal stocks are likely to perform well. We upgrade the sector to equal weight", said Axis Securities in a note to its investors.

Media reports suggest local authorities in Tangshan, China, have imposed a fresh set of production curbs on steel value chain until the end of calendar year 2021 to curb air pollution. According to Mysteel consultancy, if the draft plan is adopted, pig iron production and iron ore demand will fall by 22 million tonne and 35 million tonne, respectively.

"Taken together with the possibility of export rebate cuts, we believe exports from China can reduce significantly, thereby supporting steel prices", said Edelweiss Securities in a note to its investors.

"We view the development as positive for steel prices as it comes in the traditionally strong demand period in China. All in all, we retain our positive view on ferrous space with Tata Steel (TP: INR770), SAIL (TP: INR85) and JSPL (TP: INR378) as our top picks" Edelweiss report added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.