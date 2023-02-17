Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, NMDC, SAIL: Metal stocks to buy, add, sell. ICICI Securities' top picks
- The brokerage has retained its circumspect outlook on the metal sector with stocks JSPL and Shyam Metalics as top picks
Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities highlighted that in China, divergent trends are in steel stocks- rebar inventory increased, however, HRC inventory declined WoW. However, on the positive side, real estate sector is showing the initial signs of recovery. The brokerage still has retained its circumspect outlook on the sector with JSPL and Shyam Metalics as the key stock picks in the space owing to the ensuing cost efficiencies and volume growth potential, respectively.
