Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, NMDC, SAIL: Metal stocks to buy, add, sell. ICICI Securities' top picks
Back

Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities highlighted that in China, divergent trends are in steel stocks- rebar inventory increased, however, HRC inventory declined WoW. However, on the positive side, real estate sector is showing the initial signs of recovery. The brokerage still has retained its circumspect outlook on the sector with JSPL and Shyam Metalics as the key stock picks in the space owing to the ensuing cost efficiencies and volume growth potential, respectively.

Metal stocks to buy, sell, add as recommended by ICICI Securities -

Jindal Steel (BUY)

Jindal Stainless (BUY)

SMEL (BUY)

APL Apollo (BUY)

NMDC (ADD)

Tata Steel (ADD)

SAIL (REDUCE)

JSW Steel (SELL)

“While real estate market is showing initial signs of improvement, we wait for more clarity on stimulus measures in China post CNY and their impact on the overall steel demand. In India, the decline in spreads post Jan-23 threatens to spoil the profitability of companies in Q4FY23. We maintain our cautious outlook on the sector with JSPL (target price: 750) and Shyam Metalics (target price 425) as our top picks owing to their longs-heavy product portfolios," the note stated.

ICICI Securities' channel checks indicate that the rise in Chinese steel price at $15/te since CNY holidays has been lower than the market expectations. Besides, buying interest from the UAE market has slowed down. In Vietnam, traders are awaiting Formosa’s price offer for Feb-23 before deciding the price. Europe, however, throws up increased opportunity for Indian players in the aftermath of earthquake in Turkey- the largest exporter of steel to Europe.

“We believe Indian players are well placed to fill in the gap, though the latest offers from Europe are slightly lower ($10/te) WoW. Raw material spread has dipped by 1,650/te WoW to 23,230 (lowest since Mar-22) owing to higher coking price- up US$17/te WoW. Global iron ore price has, however, been range-bound between US$120-130/te since CNY owing to the uncertainty around pace and the extent of demand revival in China," it added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x