“While real estate market is showing initial signs of improvement, we wait for more clarity on stimulus measures in China post CNY and their impact on the overall steel demand. In India, the decline in spreads post Jan-23 threatens to spoil the profitability of companies in Q4FY23. We maintain our cautious outlook on the sector with JSPL (target price: ₹750) and Shyam Metalics (target price ₹425) as our top picks owing to their longs-heavy product portfolios," the note stated.