Tata Steel, JSPL shares: Top Indian metal stocks to buy/hold

Summarising its key takeaways from interactions with ArcelorMittal (MT NA) and Alcoa (AA US), the brokerage said, “Both MT and AA find China’s 5% GDP growth target for CY23 to be soft. While MT believes its base case for steel demand recovery still holds, AA indicated that the government’s focus on improving the economy will support recovery and that the continued thrust on infrastructure spend, renewables and grid development is positive for the aluminium sector."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}