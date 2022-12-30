“International iron ore prices have softened and are currently at ~USD 110 per ton. International spot coking coal prices have risen ~16% over the past month to USD 286 per ton, which however is still 19% lower than 1HFY23 average of USD 352 per ton and would aid steel spreads in 2HFY23. Revocation of export duty would also increase export feasibility in 4QFY23/FY24 along with strong domestic steel demand," the note stated.