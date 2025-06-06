Tata Steel, JSW Energy to HDFC AMC: 5 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Tata Steel, JSW Energy, HDFC AMC, Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and Bank of Baroda are among the five stocks that will trade ex-dividend today. These companies had set June 6, 2025, as the record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend.

The record date implies that investors who wish to benefit from the dividend payout should have purchased their shares at least one day before the record date, as per the T+1 settlement procedure, for their names to be included in the list of eligible shareholders.

Dividend details Tata Steel Ltd: On May 12, Tata Steel had recommended a dividend of ₹3.60 per ordinary (Equity) share of face value ₹1/- each (360% dividend considering face value of share) to the shareholders of the company for FY 2024-25.

JSW Energy: At its meeting on May 15, 2025, the Board of Directors had recommended that the company's shareholders receive a dividend of ₹2 per equity share of ₹10 (20%) each, which would be taken up for approval at the 31st Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on July 11, 2025.

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited: The Board had recommended a final dividend of ₹90/-per equity share of ₹5/-each of the company, contingent on shareholder approval. If the shareholders approve, the dividend will be paid out within the allotted 30-day period following the date of the next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Container Corporation of India: For 2024–2025, the Board of Container Corporation had announced a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share with a face value of ₹5 each (40% dividend considering face value of shares). The shareholders must approve the aforementioned final dividend of ₹2 (40%) per equity share before it is paid out.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda had recommended that, subject to approval at the next 29th Annual General Meeting, each equity share (face value of ₹2 each fully paid up) receive a dividend of ₹8.35 (eight rupees thirty-five paisa) for FY 2024–2025.