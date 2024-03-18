Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel Power, SAIL share prices gain up to 5% on strong China industrial output numbers
Stock market today: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel Power, Steel Authority share prices gained up to 5% on Monday. The strong China industrial output numbers lifted sentiments for steel companies.
Tata Steel, JSW steel, Jindal Steel and power Ltd( JSPL) , Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) saw their share prices rise up to 5.1%. The same helped gain for the Nifty metal index that ended the day with gains of 2.49%.
