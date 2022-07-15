Tata Group metal stock plunges after reporting Q1 loss

Tata Group metal stock plunges after reporting Q1 loss2 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- The company has witnessed losses due to higher expenses
Shares of Tata Steel Long Products slumped more than 4% to ₹570 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trading session after the company reported a loss of ₹331 crore in the quarter that ended in June as compared to reporting a profit of ₹331.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company has witnessed losses due to higher expenses. Its expenses almost doubled to ₹2,489.58 crore in the mentioned quarter. Last year, it was at ₹1,282.59 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.
The company is in the business of manufacturing steel and allied products including the manufacture of sponge iron and the generation of power. A subsidiary of Tata Group firm Tata Steel, TSLP is one of India's largest integrated special steel and merchant direct reduced iron (sponge iron) players.
This year, Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP), acquired a strategic stake in Odisha-based Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) for ₹12,100 crore, which will provide an inorganic growth opportunity for the Tata company to grow in the long products business and leverage the captive iron ore mines of NINL.
Tata Steel Long Products Limited operates as a metal producer company. The Company offers steel pipes, tubes, and other relates products, as well as mining services for minerals and alloys materials. The shares of the company are down more than 22% in 2022 (YTD) so far.
Tata Steel Long Products Limited posted around 4% fall in its direct reduced iron (DRI) output to 2.34 lakh tonne (LT) during the April-June quarter of the current financial year. The company produced 2.43 LT of DRI in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
During the April-June 2022, the company produced 1.91 LT crude steel, up 11% from 1.72 LT in the same period a year ago. The company sold 1.74 LT steel against 1.62 LT in the corresponding period of the last financial year.
"DRI production was marginally lower on year-on-year (y-o-y) basis due to preponement of planned shutdown. DRI sales volumes were lower on YoY basis due to higher captive consumption," the company had said last month.