Brokerage firms have come out with updates on a handful of companies. They included Tata Steel, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Havells, and Powergrid. Let's take a look below.

Tata Steel: Domestic brokerage Kotak Institutional Equities said Tata Steel's underperformance in the past one year has been overdone. The brokerage has upgraded the stock to 'Buy' from 'Reduce' earlier with a revised target of ₹130.

The stock target, at Monday's closing level of ₹105.75 on BSE, suggests nearly 23 per cent potential upside for the Tata group scrip.

Tata Steel Ltd shares were trading 0.66 per cent higher at ₹106.35 apiece on the BSE during Wednesday's late noon deals. The stock has fallen 16 per cent in the last one year compared.

Kotak Institutional Equities said that domestic steel margins have bottomed out and should recover to mid-cycle levels from 4QFY23 onwards. Multiple upcoming growth and margin accretion projects should further aid earnings, it said, adding while weakness in Europe operations is likely to continue in the near term, the worse is behind.

The brokerage said that the stock trades at attractive 5 times EV/Ebitda FY25E against its target of 6.4 times and offers attractive risk-reward.

Bajaj Auto: Bajaj Auto was one of the top Nifty gainer, up 2.30 per cent to ₹3,808.85 during late noon deals today, after financial services company JP Morgan said it is ‘overweight’ on the stock.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal has also reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹4,150 apiece. It said that both domestic and export volumes are likely to recover from the low base in FY24 and beyond, driving healthy earnings recovery.

"We expect BJAUT to benefit from market share gains over the long term, fueled by: 1) the premiumization trend, 2) the opportunity in exports, and 3) the potential sizeable position in the Scooter market via EVs. However, a large part of its India profit pool (of premium motorcycle and 3Ws) is vulnerable to the possible disruption from electrification," it said.

At 15.4x/14x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS, the stock’s valuation fairly reflects the expected recovery as well as the risk from EVs. BJAUT’s dividend yield of 5.0-5.5% should support the stock, the brokerage said.

ONGC: ICICI Direct Research has given 'Buy' rating to India's top oil and gas producer ONGC with first target price of ₹161.4 and a second target price of ₹164.9 apiece. The time frame given is intraday. Stop loss can be kept at ₹156.7. During late noon deals today, the scrip quoted ₹158.25 on BSE, up by 0.063 per cent.

Havells: Brokerage Religare Broking said Havells has been consolidating in a broader range i.e. 1040-1495 for the last one and a half years. "It has formed a fresh buying pivot after retesting the lower band of the same and looks upbeat for a steady up move. We thus recommend creating fresh longs in the mentioned range," the brokerage said.

Powergrid: The electric services company has witnessed a breakout from a triangle pattern, after spending nearly 10 months within 195-235 levels. The chart pattern combined with surge in volumes is pointing towards a strong up move and a new record high soon. We advise accumulating as per the given levels, said Religare Broking.

