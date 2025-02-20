Tata Steel picks 191 crore shares in Singapore arm TSHP for ₹2,603 crore

Tata Steel on Thursday said it has acquired over 191 core equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd for USD 300 million ( ₹2,603.16 crore). T Steel Holdings Pte.Ltd (TSHP) is the Singapore-based arm of home-grown steel giant Tata Steel.

"Tata Steel has today i.e., on February 20, 2025, acquired 191,08,28,025 ordinary equity shares of face value USD 0.157 each aggregating to USD 300 million ( ₹2,603.16 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd (TSHP)," Tata Steel said in an exchange filing.

