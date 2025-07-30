Tata Steel Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 118% to ₹2,007 crore, revenue drops 2.9% YoY. Check details here

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Tata Group's steelmaker, Tata Steel, announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Wednesday, 30 July 2025. The company recorded a 118% jump in its first-quarter net profits to ₹2,007 crore, compared to ₹918 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year, according to the company's consolidated financial statements.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee