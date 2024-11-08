Markets
Tata Steel investors may remain jittery amid delayed revival in European operations
Summary
- Tata Steel stock has fallen 8%, underperforming benchmark index Nifty50, as investor sentiment is weighed down by the losses incurred in the UK business
The September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings of Tata Steel Ltd had its share of positives even as European operations remain a drag. Consolidated Ebitda of ₹5,522 crore adjusted for forex translation, rose 33% year-on-year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more