Tata Steel Q3 : Lower realisations in Europe may impact consolidated revenues, earnings performance
Tata Steel Q3 results today: The domestic operations are expected to see double digit revenue growth and earnings performance however it is the lower European realizations that may pull down consolidated financials, as per analysts.
Tata Steel Q3 Preview: Tata Steel domestic operations are expected to continue reaping benefits of strong steel demand in the country and some improvement in realizations sequentially. As input costs pressures weigh, the losses in European operations however may take away some benefits and impact overall consolidated performance.
