Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Tata Steel is scheduled to report its Q3 results today. Tata Steel board will meet and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 27. Tata Steel Q3 results are expected to be weak, with the Tata Group company estimated to slip into losses in the quarter ended December 2024 due to lower sales realisation in India and Europe. Analysts expect Tata Steel’s revenue in Q3FY25 to fall 2% sequentially and around 5% year-on-year (YoY). At the operating level, while EBITDA is expected to fall by 25%, the company’s India’s EBITDA per ton is also expected to drop due to lower steel price realisation. Europe’s EBITDA per ton loss is likely to narrow. Stay tuned to Tata Steel Q3 Results 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates.
Indian steel producers have been facing significant challenges since the beginning of FY25, primarily due to a consistent decline in global steel prices. According to a report by Yes Securities, the average price of steel in China fell from approximately $524 per ton in Q1 FY25 to around $470 per ton in Q2 FY25. During Q3 FY25, prices have remained range-bound between $480 and $500 per ton.
This pressure on steel prices has adversely affected the earnings of producers in the sector. However, there is a silver lining; the volatility in coking coal prices appears to have stabilized. This stabilization is expected to provide some relief to steel manufacturers and may positively impact their performance in Q3 FY25.
Tata Steel is presently at a pivotal stage, positioned right at the breakout neckline on a broader time frame. While the stock is technically in a corrective phase, it is encountering difficulties in surpassing its short-term moving averages. This struggle indicates a lack of upward momentum. Until it breaks through these moving averages, the general outlook for the stock remains bearish, leaning towards a sideways trend in the market.
On the levels front, 122-118 is likely to act as near-term support, while a sturdy hurdle is placed around the 136-140 zone, and a deceive breakthrough could only portray a counter-trend in the stock price.
Provisional sales volume at India stood at 5.29 MT (up 8.4%/3.5%YoY/QoQ) and at Europe at 2.09 MT (up 7.7%, down 1.9% QoQ). The brokerage expect consolidated revenue to decline YoY/QoQ led by lower steel price realization in India and Europe, partially offset by our higher steel sales volumes estimate.
“We expect EBITDA to decline by ~23% YoY/QoQ each due to lower sales realisation in India and Europe, which offsets benefit from lower coking coal costs and higher sales volumes," the brokerage said.
Tata Steel share price was down nearly 2% ahead of its Q3 results. Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd stated that Tata Steel stock has touched its major anchor vwap support mark of 128 and seen to be rebounding from those levels. A strict stoploss can be kept here at 125 and longs can be initiated for upside move towards 132-133 as some bit of recovery is expected in the metal sector from lower levels.
Tata Steel Ltd showed a significant turnaround in its financials for the quarter ending September 2024, reporting a net profit of ₹833 crore. This stands in stark contrast to the loss of ₹6,196 crore reported during the same quarter last year. However, the company did experience a 3% decline in revenue from operations, which totaled ₹53,905 crore this quarter.
The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for the period was recorded at ₹6,141 crore, giving the company an EBITDA margin of 11.4%.
Tata Steel Q3 Results Live: Tata Steel is scheduled to report its Q3 results today. Tata Steel board will meet and approve financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 27.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.