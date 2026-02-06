Tata Steel Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Steel share price dips 1.5% — Brokerages see multifold jump in Dec quarter profit

Tata Steel Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Steel is slated to announce its Q3 results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) later today, February 6.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited (‘Company’) will be held on Friday, February 6, 2026, inter alia, to consider and take on record the audited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025,” the company announced in January.

Ahead of the Q3 results announcement, Tata Steel share price traded with minor cuts on the BSE.

Tata Steel Q3 Results Preview

Domestic brokerages expect a sharp year-on-year growth in the net profit of 200-600% on a low base last year, even as the figure could decline sequentially.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) sees PAT rising 610% YoY to ₹2321.7 crore while it could decline QoQ by 25%. It sees sales rising by 10.2% YoY and remaining flat QoQ.

Motilal Oswal said European earnings would moderate due to seasonal weakness, as it pegged the Q3FY26 PAT growth at 225% YoY and sales growth at 9.5%.

The brokerages said commentary on Europe operations – CABM, import quota cut will be critical, while management guidance on volume, average selling prices and cost and capex will be keenly eyed.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Tata Steel Q3 results