Tata Steel Q3 Results: Net profit rises over 8x to ₹2,688.70 crore, revenue up 6%

Tata Steel announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26) on Friday, February 6. It posted a consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) of ₹2,688.70 crore, soaring 723% from ₹326.64 crore in the year ago period.

Its revenue from operations also increased 6% to ₹57,002.40 crore from ₹53,648.30 crore in the same period last year.

EBITDA rose 38.9% YoY to ₹8,199 crore, compared with ₹5,903 crore in the year-ago period, while the EBITDA margin improved to 14.4% from 11% a year earlier, reflecting stronger operating leverage and improved profitability.

The Tata Group company informed that the notification of the four new Labour Codes by the Government of India has led to an exceptional charge of ₹61.11 crore (standalone) and ₹81.79 crore (consolidated) in the results, based on the company's current assessment.

India Business Anchors Quarterly Performance Tata Steel’s India operations continued to be the company’s primary profit engine during the quarter, delivering a segment result of ₹7,940.35 crore before exceptional items, interest, tax and depreciation. The strong performance once again underscored the resilience of the domestic business amid a challenging global steel environment.

Overseas operations, however, presented a mixed picture. Tata Steel’s Netherlands operations reported a positive segment result of ₹570.38 crore, reflecting improved operating conditions and better execution during the quarter. In contrast, the UK business remained under pressure, posting a segment loss of ₹741.59 crore, as the company continued to navigate structural challenges and ongoing transition efforts in the region.