Tata Steel Q3 results: Net profit tanks 43% to ₹295 crore, revenue drops 2.7% YoY

Tata Steel Q3 results: Tata Group-owned Indian steel manufacturing giant Tata Steel announced its October to December quarter results on Monday, January 27. The company's net profit for the third quarter dropped 43 per cent to ₹295.49 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹522.14 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the firm's consolidated statements.

The company's revenue from operations dropped 2.7 per cent to ₹53,231 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to ₹54,727.30 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year.

Total expenses for Tata Steel dropped 2.3 per cent to ₹52,118.09 crore, compared to ₹53,351.13 crore. The expenses for the quarter dropped due to the fall in the company's spending on the “Employee benefits expense” and “Other expenses,” according to the filing data.

The Employee Benefits segment witnessed an almost 7 per cent drop to ₹6,072 crore, compared with ₹6,527 crore in the previous financial year. Meanwhile, the company's Other Expenses dropped 11.6 per cent to ₹17,742 crore, compared to ₹20,074.73 crore in the same period a year ago.

Tata Steel share price Tata Steel Ltd shares closed 2.77 per cent lower at ₹126.40, compared to ₹130 at the previous stock market session on Friday. The company released the third-quarter results after market operating hours on January 27.

Shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹184.60 on June 18, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹122.60 on January 13, 2025, according to data collected from BSE. The market capitalisation for the steelmaker stands at ₹1,57,790.72 crore as of January 27, 2025.

Tata Steel shares have given investors 200 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares gave (6.26) per cent returns in the past one-year period after witnessing volatility and hitting the 52-week high levels. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis the shares are trading 7.45 per cent lower in 2025.

