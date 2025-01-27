Mint Market

Tata Steel Q3 results: Net profit tanks 43% to ₹295 crore, revenue drops 2.7% YoY

Tata Steel announced a 43% YoY fall in net profits as the revenue from core operations dropped 2.7 per cent, as per the consolidated statements. Shares closed lower ahead of the results announcement; check investor returns data.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published27 Jan 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Advertisement
Tata Steel Q3 results: The steelmaker announced its third-quarter results on Monday, January 27. (Bloomberg)

Tata Steel Q3 results: Tata Group-owned Indian steel manufacturing giant Tata Steel announced its October to December quarter results on Monday, January 27. The company's net profit for the third quarter dropped 43 per cent to 295.49 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with 522.14 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the firm's consolidated statements. 

The company's revenue from operations dropped 2.7 per cent to 53,231 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 54,727.30 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year. 

Advertisement

Total expenses for Tata Steel dropped 2.3 per cent to 52,118.09 crore, compared to 53,351.13 crore. The expenses for the quarter dropped due to the fall in the company's spending on the “Employee benefits expense” and “Other expenses,” according to the filing data. 

The Employee Benefits segment witnessed an almost 7 per cent drop to 6,072 crore, compared with 6,527 crore in the previous financial year. Meanwhile, the company's Other Expenses dropped 11.6 per cent to 17,742 crore, compared to 20,074.73 crore in the same period a year ago. 

Advertisement

Tata Steel share price

Tata Steel Ltd shares closed 2.77 per cent lower at 126.40, compared to 130 at the previous stock market session on Friday. The company released the third-quarter results after market operating hours on January 27. 

Shares hit their 52-week high level at 184.60 on June 18, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 122.60 on January 13, 2025, according to data collected from BSE. The market capitalisation for the steelmaker stands at 1,57,790.72 crore as of January 27, 2025. 

Advertisement

Tata Steel shares have given investors 200 per cent returns in the last five years. However, the shares gave (6.26) per cent returns in the past one-year period after witnessing volatility and hitting the 52-week high levels. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis the shares are trading 7.45 per cent lower in 2025. 

(…more to come…)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. 

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Steel Q3 results: Net profit tanks 43% to ₹295 crore, revenue drops 2.7% YoY
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 06:40 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts