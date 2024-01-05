Tata Steel Q3 update: Crude steel production stood at 5.32 million tons, up 6%
For the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, Tata Steel recorded a YoY rise of 4 percent in its overall crude steel production.
Tata Steel, on Friday, reported a quarterly increase of 6 percent in crude steel production at its India unit, standing at 5.32 million tonnes. This growth is observed both quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and year-on-year (YoY), as highlighted in its business update released on January 5.
