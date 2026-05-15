Tata Steel Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Expect strong earnings with net profit to double; Europe business, dividend in focus

Tata Steel Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Steel is set to announce its Q4 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of Tata Steel is scheduled to be held today, 15 May 2026, Friday, to consider the financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The board of directors of Tata Steel will also recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata Steel Q4 Results Preview

The Tata Group firm is expected to report strong earnings growth for the fourth quarter of FY26, led by rise in steel prices and sales volumes, while Europe business EBITDA loss is estimated to narrow.

Tata Steel’s net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to double to ₹3,371 crore from ₹1,689 crore in the year-ago period. The net profit is seen up 19.2% sequentially from ₹2,829 crore in the December quarter, according to estimates by Axis Securities.

Revenue during the March quarter is expected to grow 11.2% to ₹62,510 crore from ₹56,218, year-on-year (YoY), led by higher steel sales volumes and HRC prices.

EBITDA is expected to rise 40.5% YoY to ₹9,219 crore, led by higher steel production and NSRs in India. EBITDA margin is estimated to improve by 308 bps YoY to 14.7%.

India EBITDA per tonne is estimated to increase, led by higher NSRs, partly offset by higher coking coal consumption cost. EBITDA per tonne at Europe is likely to remain muted, led by lower steel price realisations at TSN, partly offset by lower coking coal cost at TSN.

Tata Steel share price traded flat ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on Tata Steel Q4 results today.