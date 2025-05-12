Tata Steel Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 117% YoY to ₹1,201 crore, dividend of ₹3.60 declared. Check record date here

Tata Steel Q4 Results: Tata Group's steel manufacturing arm, Tata Steel Ltd, announced its January to March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25. The company recorded a 117 per cent rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹1,201 crore, compared to ₹554.56 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Tata Steel Dividend Tata Steel's board of directors announced a 360 per cent dividend issue of ₹3.60 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 apiece. This means that every shareholder will receive a dividend of ₹3.60 for each equity share they own of the steel making giant.

“Recommended a dividend of ₹3.60 per Ordinary (Equity) Share of face value ₹1/- each (360%) to the shareholders of the Company for FY2024-25,” said the company in the NSE statement.

“The Board of the Company has fixed Friday, June 6, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the Members entitled to receive the dividend for the FY2024-25,” said the company.

