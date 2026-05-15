Tata Steel Q4 Results: Profit zooms 147% YoY to ₹2,965 crore; dividend of ₹4 announced

Tata Steel Q4 Results: Tata Steel on Friday, 15 May, announced a massive 146.9% year-on-year (YoY) surge in the consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 ended March.

The profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹2,965 crore as against ₹1,200.88 crore in the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit rose 8.60% from ₹2,730.37 crore posted at the end of the December quarter of FY26.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations stood at ₹63,270 crore, recording an increase of 12.54% YoY over ₹56,218.11 crore in the corresponding period last year. The figure rose nearly 11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

EBITDA improved by 47% YoY to ₹9,953 crore, with a margin of around 16% despite the challenging operating environment, as the ‘best ever’ crude steel production aided the company's performance.

Region-wise, India's business revenue was ₹38,654 crore, and EBITDA was ₹9,841 crore, which translates to a margin of 25%. "Crude steel production was up 14% YoY to 6.22 million tons and led to record quarterly deliveries of 6.19 million tons, the company said in an exchange filing.

For the Netherlands business, revenue came in at €1,605 million, and EBITDA was €58 million. Liquid steel production was 1.63 million tons, and deliveries were 1.70 million tons. As for the UK, revenue came in at £470 million, and EBITDA loss stood at £48 million. Deliveries stood at 0.52 million tons, impacted by subdued demand dynamics.

For the full financial year, the profit came in at ₹10,885.82 crore compared with ₹3,173.78 crore a year ago, resulting in an over three-fold increase. Meanwhile, the revenue for FY26 came in at ₹2,32,139.94 crore, higher from ₹2, 18,542.51 crore a year ago.

T V Narendran, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, said, "FY2026 was characterised by elevated geoeconomic uncertainty, with supply-chain and tariff-led trade disruptions impacting global steel markets. Against this backdrop, our sustained focus on operational discipline and cost transformation continued to deliver performance across our global businesses."

"We remain committed to working constructively with the regulators to find a feasible and sustainable path forward. In the last quarter, developments in West Asia began to exert pressure on supply chains and input costs, and these pressures are continuing into FY2027. We are pursuing calibrated actions to mitigate risks in this regard," he added.

Tata Steel Dividend The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. The company has fixed Friday, June 12, as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the dividend for the FY2025-26.

The dividend recommended by the Board is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 2, 2026.