Tata Steel Q4 results: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock post earnings?

Tata Steel Ltd in Q4FY23 exceeded expectations on all fronts, due to the successful performance of its Indian operations.

For the quarter ended March, the Tata Group's steel flagship company, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,566.24 crore as against a major loss of ₹2, 501.95 crore in the third quarter of the same fiscal.

Notably, the most recent quarterly profit after tax (PAT) represents an 83.95% fall from the profit of 9,756.2 crore recorded in Q4 of FY22.

Tata Steel earns consolidated PAT of ₹1,566 cr in Q4, beats estimates; recommends 360% dividend

Similarly, the company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY23 was ₹62,961.54 crore, up 10.3% from Q3FY23's ₹57,083.56 crore but down 9.2% from Q4FY22's ₹69,323.5 crore.

In comparison to Q3FY23's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 4,154 crore and Q4FY22's EBITDA of Rs 15,174 crore, the steel major posted an EBITDA of Rs 7,225 crore in Q4FY23. In the quarter under review, the EBITDA margin was at 11%.

Brokerages have shared their ratings and opinions on the stock in response to the Q4FY23 earnings results of the steel major. Let's take a look at what they have suggested.

Nuvama Institutional Equities

The brokerage claimed in its analysis that better-than-expected gross margins (GM) in India and smaller losses in Europe were the main reasons for the consolidated EBITDA's 2.6x QoQ increase. Additionally, on the strength of higher volume, prices, lower raw material costs, and higher operating efficiencies, standalone adjusted EBITDA came in up 75% QoQ.

“We believe India’s Q1FY24E EBITDA/t to be ₹14–14.5k as higher coking coal and lower volume offset higher prices. Upgrade to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ with the target price of ₹131, up nearly 13% from earlier ₹116, rolling over to FY25E earnings – valuing India at 6.5x and Europe at 4x for FY25E EV/EBITDA," said the brokerage.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

The brokerage claims that throughout the quarter, realisations increased in line with the rise in steel prices, which was also reflected in an increase in EBITDA/t.

The company depends 85–90% on domestic or imported merchant procurement for coking coal, a crucial component in the production of steel. In the upcoming quarters, margin expansion will be further supported by the recent drop in coking coal prices to below USD250/t.

In a similar vein, natural gas prices in Europe have also decreased, however it will take two quarters for the company to start seeing the advantages because it hedged its natural gas position.

“We have marginally raised our estimates to factor in the improved outlook with lower input costs. The stock is trading at 5.6x FY24E EV/EBITDA and 1.3x FY24E P/B and we believe it is fully priced in at current levels. We reiterate our ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹110 (versus Rs102 earlier)," said the brokerage in its report.

Kotak Institutional Equities

According to the brokerage's report, the company's 4QFY23 consolidated adjusted EBITDA exceeded their expectations, driven mostly by the excellent margins in India. While the Europe business reported an EBITDA loss of US$92/ton, similar to 3QFY23, the India business benefited from lower raw material costs.

"We expect India margins to remain firm and Europe to report positive EBITDA from 2HFY24. Various ongoing projects in India are on track to be commissioned over the next 12 months and aid earnings. We maintain 'buy' rating for the stock," said the brokerage.

Antique Stock Broking Ltd

According to the brokerage's analysis, the recently operational 6 mtpa pellet factory may reduce expenses, while the 2.2 mtpa CRM complex's predicted product mix improvement will likely increase profitability. Due to increased infrastructure spending during an election year, management anticipates strong domestic steel sales in FY24. Operations in Europe would be restrained for 1HFY24.

The brokerage has maintained 'buy' rating with with target price at ₹133 per share at implied 5.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA multiple.

