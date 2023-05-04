Tata Steel Q4 results: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock post earnings?3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Tata Steel Q4FY23 earnings: For the quarter ended March, the Tata Group's steel flagship company, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,566.24 crore as against a major loss of ₹2, 501.95 crore in the third quarter of the same fiscal.
Tata Steel Ltd in Q4FY23 exceeded expectations on all fronts, due to the successful performance of its Indian operations.
