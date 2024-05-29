Tata steel results Today: Here's what analysts expect, from financials to key monitorable
Stock Market Today: Tata Steel share price having risen more than 60% is trading near 52-week highs, it scaled a few days back. The company while is expected to see good volume growth profitability for domestic operations may decline sequentially. Here's more from what analysts expect -
Stock Market Today: Tata Steel share price having risen more than 60% in the year is also trading near 52 week high of ₹177.70 , it scaled on 27 May. The investor confidence on Tata Steel Share Price remains high looking at strong domestic demand and rising commodity prices, with China demand also expected to rebound. The Tata Steel Share Price however remains in spotlight ahead of Q4 results today. Tata Steel share price was trading 0.5% lower at ₹174.05 on a day when benchmark indices also was down more than 0.6%.
