Tata Steel, SAIL, JSPL, JSW Steel rise up to 4% after THIS India's snub to US at WTO

Stock Market Today: Tata Steel, SAIL, JSPL, JSW Steel share prices gained up to slightly more than 4% in the morning trades on Wednesday  after THIS India's snub to US at WTO. check details 

Ujjval Jauhari
Published14 May 2025, 11:38 AM IST
Stock Market Today: Steel stocks rise more than 4%
Stock Market Today: Steel stocks rise more than 4%

Stock Market Today: Tata Steel, SAIL, JSPL, JSW Steel share prices gained up to slightly more than 4% in the morning trades on Wednesday.

Steel Stocks rise

Tata Steel share price that opened at 151.20 on the BSE on Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous days closing price of 149.50, continued to rise further. The Tata Steel share price rose to intraday high of 157.15, which translated in gains of around 4.5% for the Tata Steel share price.

Also Read | Tata Motors share price declines 3% post Q4 results: Buy, hold or sell?

SAIL or Steel Authority of India Ltd share price also after opening slightly higher at 116.85, compared to previous close of 116.05 , gained further. The SAIL share price gained up to 120.75 during the intraday trades and this meant rise of up to 4%.

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd or JSPL share price and JSW steel share price also gained up to 2-3% during the morning trades on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tata Motors, Bharti to Hero Moto: Five stocks in focus that declared dividend

Tata Steel leads the rise for Nifty metal Index

Tata Steel share price led the gains for the Nifty Metal Index that also saw intraday highs of 9,085.05, which meant gains of 2.8% for the metals index.  Nifty metals index while was rising led by contribution from steel stocks most other metal stocks including those of NALCO and Hindalco Industries Ltd, too gained up to more than 4%

 

Also Read | Asian Paints share price falls 2% amid reports of Reliance looking to sell stake

Why metal Stocks are rising?

The rise in steel and other metal stocks while is attributed to positive developments on the US China Tariff talks , India also has taken a firm stand on the Tariffs imposed by the US on metal imports from India

According to a PTI report, India has proposed to impose retaliatory taxes on the United States in response to President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, and it has submitted this plan to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The news reports suggest that the safeguards measures would have an impact on $7.6 billion worth of relevant product imports from India into the US, with $1.91 billion in duty revenue collected.

India as per news reports argues that the US's actions are in violation of the 1994 General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs (GATT) and the Agreement on Safeguards (AoS) and also that India reserves the right to suspend concessions or other obligations that are substantially equivalent to the adverse effects of the measure to India's trade

Meanwhile as India and the US are still to resolve the abovesaid issue on tariff, the positive developments in China -US trade and tariff talks is encouraging. China is the largest producer and consumer of commodities and thereby influences the international prices of commodities. Hence resolution and positive developments on US -China tariff discussions is a big positive for Steel and metal producers in India too

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Steel, SAIL, JSPL, JSW Steel rise up to 4% after THIS India's snub to US at WTO
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.