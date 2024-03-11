Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW, JSPL share prices decline up to 3.5%. Buy, Sell or Hold ?
Stock market Today: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, SAIL share price ended up to 3.5% lower on Monday. The steel prices remain rangebound, while some demand softness is expected during election season. Should you Buy, Sell of Hold the stocks?
Tata Steel , Steel Authority of India ,JSW Steel and Jindal Steel and Power share prices declined up to 3.5 % on Monday. While a part of correction may also be attributed to weak investor confidence as benchmark indices also declined , nevertheless the range bound steel prices and expected impact on steel demand in the near-term during the general elections also is adding to some concerns.
