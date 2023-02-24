Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel, JSPL: Top metal stocks to buy or hold

Domestic steel demand is expected to maintain a growth of 6%-7% with higher outlay on infrastructure and impetus by the government, as per brokerage and research firm Antique Stock Broking which believes that Indian steel exports might see uptick, to fill the demand gap created by disruptions effected by earthquake in Turkey (8th largest producer of steel in the world). Steel spreads are expected to improve in 4QFY23 aided by higher realizations and better volumes.

