Tata Steel, SAIL, JSW Steel shares hit lower circuit. Details here

Calling export duty on steel as big negative for the sector, CLSA report says, “In a bid to curb inflation the Ministry of Finance announced export duties on most steel products, along with an excise duty cut for petrol and diesel. This is likely to divert more supply towards the domestic market. With prices now being guided by the export parity philosophy (instead of import parity) it could lead to a sharp correction in steel prices in India. Lower coking coal and iron ore prices and a tighter global balance are unlikely to offset this. Hence, we cut our estimates across our steel company coverage and downgrade all three stocks: Tata Steel, from BUY to Underperform, JSW from, Underperform to SELL, and JSPL, from BUY to Outperform." However, CLSA report maintained that the decision augurs well for cement and consumer durables.

