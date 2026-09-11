Tata Steel share price falls 3%, among top Nifty 50 laggards; what experts say

Tata Steel share price slumped nearly 3% on Friday, 11 September, amid weak stock market trends. The stock has remained under pressure across multiple timeframes, declining 3.25% over the past week, 1.80% over two weeks, 2.95% over one month, 7.65% over three months, and 6.16% over six months. Tata Steel emerged as one of the top laggards on the Sensex and Nifty 50. Tata Steel share price today ended 1.67% lower at ₹182.85 apiece on the BSE.

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Sensex fell 120.83 points to end at 74,781.76, while the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 79.70 points to 23,398.10.

Tata Steel technical outlook: Analysts see near-term weakness Tata Steel’s near-term technical setup remains cautious, with analysts flagging continued consolidation, relative underperformance and key support levels that could determine the stock’s next move.

Ruchit Jain, Head – Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Tata Steel has been in a consolidation phase for the past month and has underperformed the broader metals space. “The near-term trend remains sideways to negative,” Jain said, adding that immediate support is placed in the ₹180–175 range.

Echoing the cautious view, Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst – Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, said the stock’s overall technical setup remains precarious, with weakness visible across multiple timeframes on its Point & Figure charts.

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Rathi said Tata Steel has formed a bearish weak-break pattern on the long-term 3% chart, followed by a bearish three-column triangle breakout on the 1% × 3 daily P&F chart. The move has pushed the stock below its 10-column SMA, signalling a potential shift in trend to the downside.

A follow-through double-bottom sell below ₹182 could further weaken the technical setup, Rathi said. However, he noted that the stock is currently near a crucial support zone, and a convincing breakdown below ₹180–178 would be needed to trigger further weakness.

Tata Steel: Key developments Recently, Tata Steel has commissioned a coke oven gas injection project at the blast furnace of its Meramandali plant in Odisha, marking what the company described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in India’s steel industry. The project aims to reduce carbon emissions and supports Tata Steel’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

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In another key development, Tata Steel received relief from the Supreme Court in a GST dispute. The apex court quashed a ₹890.52 crore tax demand, along with an equivalent penalty and applicable interest. The company said the court allowed its appeal and set aside a June 2025 show-cause notice and a December 2025 order issued by CGST and Central Excise authorities in Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel reported a 19% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,385.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹2,007.36 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated total income rose to ₹61,026.97 crore from ₹53,466.79 crore.

The company’s board has also approved a 4.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) expansion at NINL, involving an estimated capital expenditure of ₹33,873 crore. The expansion is expected to strengthen Tata Steel’s long-products portfolio, particularly its branded retail offerings.

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NINL is currently undergoing the process of amalgamation with Tata Steel.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.