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Tata Steel share price falls 4% despite strong Q4 results. Should you buy or sell?

The Tata Group stock opened at 211 apiece today, as compared to previous close of 216.84 on Friday. Tata Steek share price touched an intraday low of 207.50 per share on 18 May.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published18 May 2026, 09:30 AM IST
Tata Steel share price falls 4% despite strong Q4 results on Monday, 18 May.
Tata Steel share price falls 4% despite strong Q4 results on Monday, 18 May.
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Tata Steel share price fell over 4% on NSE in Monday's trading session despite the company posted strong set of numbers in the March quarter results. The Tata Group stock opened at 211 apiece today, as compared to previous close of 216.84 on Friday. Tata Steel share price touched an intraday low of 207.50 per share on 18 May.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Tata SteelTata Steel ResultsQ4 ResultsStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
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