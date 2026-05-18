Tata Steel share price falls 4% despite strong Q4 results. Should you buy or sell?

Tata Steel share price fell over 4% on NSE in Monday's trading session despite the company posted strong set of numbers in the March quarter results. The Tata Group stock opened at ₹211 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹216.84 on Friday. Tata Steel share price touched an intraday low of ₹207.50 per share on 18 May.
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