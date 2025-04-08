Tata Steel share price falls over 30% from 52-week high. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Tata Steel share price slumped over 30% from its 52-week high amidst the tariff turmoil. Recently, the steel giant announced a 5% decrease in its consolidated steel production, reaching 7.45 million tonnes (MT) for the final quarter of FY25, primarily attributed to the ongoing transition within the company's UK operations. As per trendlyne data, Tata Steel share price fell 20.3% and underperformed its sector by 22.06% in the past year.

The production for the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal year (2023-24) was 7.85 MT, which included 0.31 MT from the UK facility.

In FY25, consolidated steel production across India, the Netherlands, the UK, and Thailand saw an increase of 3.53% to 30.75 MT, up from 29.7 MT in FY24.

Also Read | Tata Group stock Titan jumps 6.5% on strong Q4 business update

Tata Steel also reported a 5.34% growth in consolidated sales, reaching 8.28 MT in Q4 FY25, compared to sales of 7.86 MT in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (2023-24). For the entirety of the fiscal year, the company's sales grew by 6% to 30.86 MT, in comparison to 29.16 MT in FY24.

Tata Steel India's crude steel output grew by 5 percent year-over-year to approximately 21.8 million tonnes, attributed to the commissioning of the country’s largest blast furnace at its Kalinganagar site and increased production at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited.

In the fourth quarter of FY25, production in India was recorded at 5.51 million tonnes, slightly up from 5.40 million tonnes in Q4 FY24.

Domestic deliveries rose to about 21 million tonnes from 19.91 million tonnes compared to the previous year, capitalizing on the growth in domestic steel demand. For the quarter, domestic deliveries increased to 5.6 million tonnes, up from 5.42.

Also Read | Navratna company Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders to declare interim dividend today

Tata Steel shares - Should you buy, sell or hold? Tata Steel share price today opened at ₹134.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹128.40, and an intraday high of ₹136.25 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, explained that amidst the tariff turmoil, the metal space have seen sharp sell-off, Tata Steel has corrected sharply in the last few days and momentum remains negative.

“For short term traders we may continue to see underperformance and can exit. However from the long term, next key support is in the zone of 115 - 120 where traders can look to accumulate in a staggered manner or average their existing positions,” advised Bhosale.

Further, Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd, added that Tata Steel share price has corrected by 30.25% from its 52-week high, currently trading at ₹129. With a major support at ₹120 and immediate resistance around ₹140, the trend appears sideways in the near term.

“Investors can consider holding existing positions and accumulating slowly on dips, but only with a strict stop loss below ₹120. Caution is advised as the stock consolidates within this range,” said Arora.

Also Read | Stocks to buy for long term: Top 5 stock picks for FY26 by Rahul Ghose